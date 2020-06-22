Michelle uses a variation of leg raises to tone her lower abs. The first one is a leg lift with body twists. Lay down flat, and lift your legs and butt off the floor so your feet are over your face. Once up, twist to one side and push your feet towards the ceiling, lower halfway, then repeat on the other side to work your obliques. On your way back down, don’t let your feet touch the ground!

V-Ups: Lay down flat, and lift your legs up 90 degrees while lifting your arms to try and touch your toes. The leg lift will work your lower abs while the crunch at the top will work your upper abs.