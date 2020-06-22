Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
A beach body is an aspiration for many especially when beach season starts. Whether you just began a fitness routine or want a bikini body, fitness superstar, Michelle Lewin opens up with HOLA! USA and reveals her essential summer tips to achieve your body goals. However, a beach body comes with dedication, planning and consistency. It’s possible to consume more calories with an at-home lifestyle, especially during quarantine. That’s why avoiding certain habits is essential for body transformation. Michelle recommends complementing your cardio workouts with weight training combined with a balanced diet for ultimate results. Aside from training with her husband, Jimmy Lewin, Michelle has also been invited by Alex Rodriguez and his soon-to-be wife JLo to train together. You can burn those extra calories with small adjustments to your lifestyle and no need for equipment. All you need is a mat and your favorite activewear. Here are Michelle’s favorite summer fitness tips for a toned figure.
