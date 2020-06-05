This Meghan Markle-loved brand’s face masks are back in stock and say it all

With what the world is living in 2020, it’s imperative to shop for businesses that are supporting other organizations. Now that masks have become part of our daily lives, when stepping out, one of Meghan Markle’s favorite ethical brands Everlane recently restocked their cotton masks to be a part of their 100% Human Collection. The line which also includes t-shirts, tank tops and sweatshirts stands by supporting two things that are important to the company and that the world needs to be reminded of: “Protecting human rights and remembering that we are more similar than we are different.”

With Everlane’s sustainable mentality, the masks are made using leftover knit materials, which means you can expect them to be just as comfortable as their tees and tanks (yay!). Each one has Lycra ear loops that offer some stretch meaning you won’t have to worry about hurting your ears (another yay!). They are made from a double layer of cotton fabric, and the brand recommends washing the mask before and after every wear.

©Everlane



Everlane’s face masks are part of their 100% Human Collection

For this reason, they are offered in packs of three, so you can easily switch them up. You can choose between an all-black kit or one with a mix of black, heather grey and charcoal grey, and each pack retails for $28.

©Livincool



Livincool is donating 100% of profits of their Gradient collection to the Color of Change organization

In the wake of the recent protests following George Floyd’s death, the company has pledged to donate through their 100% Human initiative, $75,000 to ACLU and to the Equal Justice Initiative, both of which are advocating for racial injustices in addition to many other social issues.

A plethora of other brands have joined the Black Lives Matter movement and are taking some form of action. UK-based brand PrettyLittleThing just launched their PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie collection and is donating 100% of profits to Black Lives Matter. Cult-followed lifestyle brand Livincool is donating 100% of profits of its recently-launched Gradient collection to the Color of Change Organization.

Meanwhile, swimwear and apparel brand 437 has introduced the 437 Business Fund, where they will be distributing $20,000 in the form of grants between four Black female-founded initiatives.

Related Video: Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements Loading the player...