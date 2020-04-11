Is your wedding day coming up and you still haven’t settled on the perfect shoe? Or are you simply dreaming of walking down the aisle one day, and you need to complete your fantasy look? Then this list is for you! Choosing the perfect shoe for a once in a lifetime moment is no easy task. The type of heel, the style, the color and even the shape of the toe are just a few of the details that need to be considered when finding the perfect shoe for your nuptials.

To make the selection process easier for you, we’ve created a definitive list of 24 different pairs of shoes that adapt to different tastes, needs, and even budgets! From the elegance of a stiletto to the comfort of some of the sportiest options, you’ll find it all on this list. Ready to be inspired?