Haute couture wedding dresses can start at around $100,000 and, depending on embellishments, can cost up to hundreds of thousands of dollars or more – so when you see the jaw-dropping looks on the Paris runways, you can pretty much guarantee a jaw-dropping price tag. For spring 2020, designers – including celebrity faves Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad and Jean Paul Gaultier, as well as one of Meghan Markle’s go-to fashion houses, Ralph & Russo – presented exquisitely beaded dresses, with lavish embroidery and plenty of sparkle. Not for the shy bride on a budget, these spectacular wedding dresses can nonetheless serve as major inspo for anyone’s bridal look. Scroll through for all the eye-popping luxury you will need to dream of your big day.