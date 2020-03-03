Once you have your wedding dress picked out, everyone knows the next step is to start thinking about the traditional checklist to complete your bridal look. Something old... check! Something new... check! Something borrowed... check! But what about something blue?

The tradition is said to have originated in ancient Israel, where brides wore a blue ribbon in their hair as a symbol of purity and fidelity. In the 19th century, “something blue” was popularized in England with the rhyme:

Something old / something new / something borrowed / something blue / and a sixpence in her shoe.

The “something blue” is designed to ward off the evil eye and represents loyalty and everlasting love for your new partner for life.

Depending on your wedding fashion palette, “something blue” might be one of the more difficult details to incorporate and combine with your wedding dress. But don’t worry – we’re coming to the rescue with 10 gorgeous ways you can wear this special color on your big day.