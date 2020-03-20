Coronavirus is not to be taken lightly, which is why it is suggested to follow the authorities' recommendations of staying at home and washing the hands to stop the spread of COVID-19. These measures have caused a large part of the population to remain in quarantine, which for many has been very difficult due to the accelerated lifestyle to which they are accustomed.

To help time to pass faster while the entire world recovers from this infection that caused a pandemic, we are sharing some recommendations. Perhaps doing one of these activities per day will save you from boredom and avoid generating stress or anxiety caused by the constant news related to the disease.

