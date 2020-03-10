This is how the Coronavirus is affecting the wedding season

As more cases of the coronavirus continue to surge, the wedding industry, like many other businesses, is experiencing a current hiccup. And because we don’t know how long it will be before we’re blessed with a vaccine, it’s becoming a wee bit stressful for couples who are planning on saying their ‘I do’s within the upcoming months. Planning a wedding alone can be exasperating, so it becomes a ripped effect when you’re having to deal with a global pandemic going around.

Although the U.S. hasn’t reached a state of emergency or a nationwide lockdown (like Italy), what the world is experiencing is enough to scare invitees of going to a nuptial ceremony – especially if it’s a destination wedding. Between flying and being surrounded by people you haven’t seen in who knows how long, the whole situation can feel uneasy for wedding guests.

However, in a recent article by the New York Times, New York-based wedding and event planner, JoAnn Gregoli, advises engaged couples to not get ahead of themselves and cancel their weddings but rather postpone them. Her reason being you may lose your deposits but you will lose everything if you cancel. So if you’ve already found your dream wedding dress, hold on to it!

And speaking of wedding gowns, the president of American Bridal and Prom Industry Association, and the chief executive of Mon Cheri Bridal, Steve Lang told the newspaper, “easily 80 percent of the world’s supply comes out of China.” So there’s that!

As far as famous weddings go, Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expected to tie the knot on May 29. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have already postponed their wedding in Japan due to coronavirus, and even though Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have yet to share a date, likely, it won’t be this spring. TBD!

