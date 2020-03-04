‘Betty in NY’ star Aarón Díaz reveals how to vacation like a star in his hometown of San Miguel de Allende

For Aarón Díaz, San Miguel de Allende (his home town in Mexico) is synonymous with family, friends, good food and hospitality. Although he was born in Puerto Vallarta, he lived in this magical town all his life — a town that has gone on to receive numerous awards for its colonial architecture, religious sanctuaries, cultural and dynamic energy. “I go whenever I have a chance. Growing up in and being part of the town has been amazing. I always feel at home in San Miguel. In places like San Miguel, you meet people from all over the world. I’m an actor by coincidence and destiny,” explained the Mexican actor.

©Istock



San Miguel de Allende is known for its scenic views and colonial architecture

It was in San Miguel where 34 years ago his parents, Beto Díaz and Robin Spencer, opened a restaurant, El Pegaso, where Aarón landed his first job. “It’s one of the oldest restaurants, if not the oldest. I know a lot of people who have been going there for breakfast, lunch and dinner for years. The people and the energy of the place are one-of-a-kind,” revealed the Quantico actor.

The opportunity to meet new people keeps him involved in the restaurant business. His new project in San Miguel is Cevichería La Muy, Muy, where he also serves Raicilla, a liquor from the agave plant that comes directly from the Jalisco highlands. Aarón’s childhood memories are full of the smell of freshly baked bread and vanilla and chocolate pastries from La Colmena and other bakeries in the center of town. The aromas from his mother’s cooking and dishes like Chiles en Nogada, are among his favorites.

©@aarondiaz



‘El Pegaso’ is aSan Miguel de Allende institution

The beauty of this Mexican town can be easily appreciated by taking a stroll through its streets. “The center of San Miguel is a place where you can meet people from all over the world because they’re doing the same thing,” explained Aarón. If you’re looking for a romantic evening, Aarón recommends one of the many terraces in the center where you can appreciate the contrast between the architecture and the city lights.

When he visits the town with his wife, Lola Ponce, who is also an actor, along with their two daughters, he loves wandering its cobblestone streets getting lost, and taking them to the plaza. “My daughters love it. Part of the magic of San Miguel is walking through its streets. The whole center of town is really nice, the souvenir shops, the restaurants. Parque Juárez is lovely and full of birds. We feel very safe,” he adds.

©Istock



San Miguel de Allende has been considered one of the 25 best cities in the world for its culture and architectural beauty

Guanajuato’s Film Festival is another opportunity to get to know the state better. Guanajuato is a mining city where cars travel through interconnecting tunnels, the city center’s streets are pedestrian and its architecture is eclectic and unique. The singer and actor acknowledges that he isn’t an expert on San Miguel because it is a place that is constantly changing, and part of its charm is it that has a variety of businesses and visitors.

“I went to elementary and middle school at José Vasconcelos, right next to La Aurora. It used to be a textile factory, and now it’s an amazing place, full of art and galleries. Once a month they host events and introduce new artists. They turned it into a really interesting and cool place,” he says.