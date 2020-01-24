Meghan Markle’s baby shower venue offers the most luxe Valentine’s Day experience

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and if you have yet to make any special plans with your love, and you’re all about the luxurious things in life, then perhaps a night at the Mark Hotel is the way to go. You may recall, Meghan Markle had her New York baby shower at the luxury hotel located on Madison Avenue. Her guests included Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and other A-listers, and right now, The Mark is offering the most lavish Valentine’s Day experience for a package that can add up to $97,126.00 – no big deal!

"The Mark's Fool Proof Valentine's Day Menu"

“The Mark’s Fool Proof Valentine’s Day Menu” offers a list of indulging treats where guests can choose individually everything from a box of Ladurée chocolates with a stuffed bear valued at $60 to dinner at The Mark Restaurant by Jean Georges for $168 per person.

However, if you’re looking to make the day truly unforgettable, one can also choose a La Perla lingerie set for $700 or a Sydney Garber Rolling bracelet, which retails for $16, 500 among other lavish options.

Reserve a stay at the penthouse for the ultimate V-Day experience

If you’re looking to get the complete package, it can be yours for a cool $22,126 or $97,126 if you’re hoping for a romantic night in The Mark Penthouse – fancy!

When the Duchess of Sussex visited the Big Apple, she too stayed at the penthouse (starting at $75,000), so you can rest assured you’ll be getting the royal treatment. The 10,000 sq foot room is located on the 16th floor and offers panoramic views of Central Park and the City skyline as well as a private rooftop terrace access.

The Mark Hotel is located in New York City’s Upper East Side

According to their website, the penthouse was built with the idea of comfort and luxury. “Designed by legendary French interior designer Jacques Grange, the lavishly-adorned penthouse will be more like a majestic residence representing the pinnacle of modern luxury with exceptional comfort and care in every detail."

So there you go! If you’re lucky to afford the ultimate Valentine’s Day experience or if you’re willing to live on a cup of noodles for the next few years, then look no further!

