Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to go scouring the stores for presents. To celebrate the day of love, many people choose to gift flowers and chocolates, but this year why not opt for a more luxe gift that could last longer than an hour (that’s how long it takes to eat my box of chocolates, hehe). This Valentine’s Day, choose the gift of fragrance.

A scent is the perfect gift to gift your someone special (or yourself!) because there are varying fragrances that can match any mood. Feeling sweet? Go for a floral-inspired scent. Feeling bookish? Try a perfume drenched in powerful woodsy smells. Below, we’ve gathered a list of perfumes and colognes that will make the ideal gift this February 14!