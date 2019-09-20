Marc Anthony and girlfriend join JLo and A-Rod at twin’s sports event

Marc Anthony andJennifer Lopez set the standard for co-parenting goals and have maintained a warm and friendly relationship for the benefit of their twins Max and Emme. Together with their respective partners, both singers have created a solid gang who are Max and Emme’s number one fans and of course, we have the proof! Marc Anthony along with his new girlfriend Jessica Lynne Harris joined JLo and Alex Rodriguez at a sports events organized by the twin’s school. Holding hands and smiling, the Valió la Pena singer greeted Jennifer and cheered 11-year-old Emme who was competing in a race.

©Grosby Group



Marc, Jennifer and Jessica during the sports event

It was great to see they all have, indeed, a beautiful relationship while enjoying a sunny day full of sports activities. Marc and Jessica chose casual attire for the occasion, white T-shirt, black jacket and jeans for him, and a grey top and ripped denim trousers for her, showing her amazing figure.

©Grosby Group



Very causal and also holding hands, Jennifer and Alex showed up to support Emme

©Grosby Group



All for the kids! Emme was competing and Jennifer and Marc had to be there!

Jennifer also wore denim, in her case dungarees, with white tennis and her signature hoop earrings. Marc and his ex-wife greeted each other very warmly showing again, how great they get along. Harmony between these four is a fact, especially after Alex Rodriguez’s comments on his future wedding to the Bronx diva. In an recent interview, the ex-baseball player said he would invite ex-partners to the wedding, adding, “the more, the merrier,” and after seeing these lovely images, we completely understand why!

