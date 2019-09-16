Demi Lovato©Getty Images
Demi Lovato shares unfiltered bikini pic after new romance is revealed

The ‘Confident’ singer and ‘Bachelorette’ star Mike Johnson are 'getting to know each other'

By Katherine Robinson

Demi Lovato is clearly in a great place right now. The singer and actress is continuing on her journey of learning to love her body – following up her unretouched bikini photo with an equally fabulous one. And the new snaps – mirror selfies which show her in a tiny leopard print bikini with lime green string straps – come hot on the heels of reports of a new romance with reality TV star Mike Johnson. After weeks of exchanging flirty messages on social media, the pair are said to have met for a secret date – which seems to have been a resounding success.

Demi Lovato in an unfiltered bikini photo©@ddlovato
The star shared this snap with the words: ‘No photoshop pls & thank u.’

"They did go on a date and it's been going well," a source tells E! news. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other."

News of the date comes a week after the fledging couple connected after Demi posted the first unedited swimsuit snap, conquering her “biggest fear” and celebrating her cellulite. Mike gave the photo the thumbs up, commenting: "Look at me like that again... Love yaself," For her part, Demi responded with a kissing emoji.

Mike Johnson©Getty Images
After weeks of exchanging flirty messages, Demi and reality TV star Mike Johnson went on a date

The 27-year-old star made it clear she was a fan of Mike while watching him on the hit dating show, and when he was sent packing on the 1 July episode, she made it clear she'd love to date him. Minutes after Mike was eliminated from the show, he sent out a plea to followers asking for a little love help.

Addressing his "future wife", he wrote: "Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter... and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding?" Demi quickly responded, writing: "I'M RIGHT HERE MIKE I'M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."

