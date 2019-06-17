This is what Khloé Kardashian's $7,000 nursery looks like

True Thompson seems to always be living her best life, even from before she was born. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated her forthcoming birth with a stunning baby shower. Since True's first days, the Revenge Body star has taken True with her everywhere, and Khloé has even put aside her differences with Tristan in order for True to have a wonderful first birthday, awwww.

Over the weekend, Kardashian fans discovered something new about True… her jaw-dropping nursery! No wonder the one-year-old is always smiling and shining - she must get the best sleep in the world!

The pleasant sleeping experience, of course, comes with a hefty price tag. Valued around $7,000, True's nursery is made up of a $5,000 acrylic Vetro crib (the same one as counsin North and Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy), a $1,525 Hermés throw blanket and more budget firendly items like a $60 Butterfly Ceiling Mobile. The iconic "Baby Thompson" sign also has a unique value, but not necessarily because of its price. The sign was custom made for the one-year-old, is based on grandma Kris' handwriting, and is red because according to Khloé that color does not interfere with babies' sleeping cycles.

Besides getting a good sleep and treats left and right, this nursery is just another gesture of how much the Kardashian-Jenner clan values family. Just last week, Kylie Jenner gave her followers a peek inside her daughter Stormi’s beautiful playroom, which is conveniently located inside Kylie's home office. In her video, the 21-year-old businesswoman even confessed that “Stormi is in all my meetings. She really is.” Can anyone say boss baby?!

