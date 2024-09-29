Venezuelan model and content creator Rosshanna Bracho has been recognized for her online presence apart from her career in modeling. With an aesthetic that combines romantic style and a fresh take, she has managed to position herself as a reference in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, attracting a large audience on Instagram and TikTok.

Rosshanna has worked with multiple brands in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. She has participated in campaigns and editorials that highlight the versatility of her persona in front of the camera. Her style varies from casual and chic to sophisticated and elevated, adapting all trends according to her identity.

© Rosshanna Bracho/Instagram

“For a moment I thought I wouldn't make it, but with a little sacrifice and effort, everything is possible. Never doubt your ability to believe and create." Rosshanna Bracho

Social media has been her best ally, as Bracho has built an aspirational, but at the same time, real image through the content on her different platforms. Her content is the perfect mix of fashion and beauty tips, as well as mental health advice and details of her personal life, building a bridge between her and her community.

© Rosshanna Bracho/Instagram

"When my spirits are low, I wake up and think of so many things I have to be thankful for, my health, my family, and being able to work from home on what I love." Rosshanna Bracho

© Rosshanna Bracho/Instagram

Rosshanna promotes a message of self-love, so part of her content is based on the need to help and guide young people on the right path to better their self-esteem. She does this through a vlog called “mm girls,” in which she shares the best skincare and makeup secrets. At the same time, she has created products such as a journal called 'The space in my head' with meditation and self-help exercises.

In a world that opts for a linear and sometimes boring aesthetic, Rosshanna shows that her value is in her vibrant personality and versatility.