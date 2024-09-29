Fashion is something that is present in Montserrat Messeguer's DNA. The Mexican designer grew up among designs, textiles, and sketches in the Mexican industry; Her father is a talented artist and antique dealer, while her mother is the Mexican designer Lydia Lavín. Montserrat was inclined to make her way in the industry and create her brand, which has captivated celebrities, such as Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Florence Welch, Kevin and Joe Jonas, Christian Nodal, Carin León, among others.

"I was always surrounded by antiques, art, fabrics, and traditional Mexican textiles. My parents really liked to encourage our creativity and growing up like that was beautiful" Montserrat Messeguer

© Victor Chavez Fashion designer Montserrat Messeguer walks the runway during the second day of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico

Montserrat studied Textile Design at the Universidad Iberoamericana and graduated in 2012. During her training, she had the opportunity to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York in addition to winning the scholarship Pierre Cardin, who took her to study at the Paris American Academy.

She has worked as co-designer of the Lydia Lavín brand, with multiple presentations on national and international platforms. She is a member of Fashion Group International in Mexico City and has been part of the board of directors since 2017. In 2021, she was appointed director of Fashion Group México for the 2021-2022 period, an organization of which she has been a part since graduating from university.

© Manuel Velasquez A model walks the runway during the Montserrat Messeguer show as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico

"I would like for us to appreciate what we have in front of us, pay for it, and use it," she said about the handmade products by Mexican artisans Montserrat Messeguer

In 2017, Montserrat Messeguer launched her brand, which represents the northern region of Mexico and the south of the United States, with all the influence of cowboys and westerns from the 70s, of which she declares herself an absolute admirer.

Fringe jackets, denim, cowboy boots, hats, ponchos, and more, are just a part of Messeguer's brand, which has become a favorite of many celebrities. In addition to that, the Mexican's creations have reached events such as Fashion Days SMA, La Baja es de moda, Diseña México 32 (DMX32), and Intermoda and Fashion Week México.

© Montserrat Messeguer Dua Lipa's favorite boots from Montserrat Messeguer's brand

Their cowboy boots – made of 100% leather – have become one of the pillars of their brand due to their originality, not only because of the colors and designs but because of the artisanal process and craftsmanship. In fact, Dua Lipa's favorite pair of boots is the Jornada model, in black leather, which cost approximately $248. According to the website, up to 250 processes are required to finish a pair of boots. In addition to this, Montserrat works with more than 50 artisans who are experts in various techniques such as cutting, embroidery, and welt sewing.

During the summer of 2024, Montserrat had great experiences when presenting her most recent collection, Frontera, on the closing catwalk of the 81st edition of Intermoda, the largest fashion business exhibition in Latin America. The Mexican designer showed a total of 40 representative looks from her most recent Fall/Winter 2024 collection, featuring her emblematic leather outfits, jackets, and the western essence of northern Mexico.