Blanca Villagómez

Mexican cuisine boasts a vast and intricate array of dishes spanning its diverse regions. Blanca Delia Villagómez Estrada has not only elevated the culinary traditions of Tzintzuntzan, Michoacán but also left an indelible mark on the global culinary scene. Her locally inspired dishes with a delightful twist have earned her global recognition, underscoring the significance of her achievements.

The daughter of artisans Juan Nepomuceno Villagómez and Amparo Estrada, Blanca was immersed in cooking from an early age, closely observing the intricacies of traditional Mexican cuisine. Her culinary prowess developed swiftly; by age six, she was already contributing to food preparation, mastering everything from crafting tortillas to creating traditional Michoacan mole.

© Blanca Delia Villagómez Estrada Blanca Delia Villagómez Estrada

Recognizing her exceptional talent, Blanca established a small business later in life, providing a respite from a profound depression. Far from opulent, her establishment catered to local customers, offering sidewalk seating reminiscent of street stalls.

"Many times in life you have to go off script to achieve the goals you have."

Blanca's exceptional seasoning and culinary skills quickly garnered the attention of experts, leading to her invitation to participate in a Traditional Cooks' Meeting. Despite unfamiliarity with the event, she confidently showcased her dishes and competed effectively.

© Blanca Delia Villagómez Estrada Blanca Delia Villagómez Estrada

Blanca's culinary prowess propelled her to gain recognition from institutions and companies promoting the significance of local and traditional cuisines. This is particularly noteworthy in a country whose gastronomy is deemed an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"Foreigners are turning to Tzintzuntzan, and they see an indigenous community that stands out for its flavors, culture, and each dish that has a story."

Blanca has collaborated with notable chefs from Mexico and worldwide, gaining recognition as a judge on television shows such as Crónicas del Taco (Netflix) and Master Chef Michoacán. She is also featured in the Los 10 Imperdibles de la Cocina Michoacana documentary, drawing global attention to her culinary expertise.

Blanca's dedication has led to the establishment of her restaurant, La Casa de Blanca, where she continues to serve her renowned dishes in a more comfortable setting. Her clientele has expanded, with her turkey mole, yarara, charales tacos, chiles stuffed with uchepo, and pork in black chile attracting new patrons daily.