Amelia Toro is an artist who's a part of the current wave of South American fashionistas amassing international fame. Her work, known for its Colombian roots, rich cultural history, color, and fabrics, has reached the most exclusive locations.

Born in Bogota, Toro has over 30 years of fashion experience. She's made it her mission to reflect her essence in her clothing items, which highlight the skills of indigenous communities. She grew up in between Colombia and the United States, with her beginning her work in fashion when she was 15 years old. The decision was sparked by an aunt, who taught her how to sew. To perfect her technique, Toro studied abroad, acquiring a degree from the School of Design at Rhode Island University. She later attended Parsons, in New York City.

Toro's collections blend various elements, including hand-made fabrics. She celebrates her heritage by including espadrilles, wayuu bags, and more in her products. Throughout her career, Toro has worked with various indigenous communities, including Wayuus, Kunas, and Putumayos. While working with them, Toro makes sure to pay collaborators fairly, empowering them and allowing them a foot in the business.

"I lived so many years out of Colombia and studied abroad. It made me miss my roots. Besides, I had the chance to see many places where people's roots and culture are protected," she said in an interview with LifeStyle. Amelia Toro

Toro's education abroad allowed her to realize that many countries celebrate their heritage, like the United States, which has museums where the legacy of indigenous communities is preserved. When she returned to Colombia, Toro wanted to blend her work in fashion with a social cause that mattered to her, like the indigenous communities of her country.

She shares that years ago, people didn't view a Wayuu bag as high fashion. Now, the bags are sold for hundreds of dollars.

Toro has promoted her designs and work in runways all over the world, including New York, Colombia, Paris, Tokyo, and Madrid. Her designs are sold in her boutique in Bogota and in locations in the US, Dubai, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, and more.

In 2017, Toro was recognized by Women Together, a non-profit organization that celebrates efforts that benefit women socially and in the workplace.