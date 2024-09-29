To speak of Katia Barros is to speak of color. That's how she has made her imprint in fashion with her brand Farm Rio, created in 1997 alongside her partner and friend Marcello Bastos. The brand, which began independently in one location in Babilonia Feira Hype, is now a worldwide phenomenon. It has managed to fuse fashion with art, resulting in an absolute fashion experience.

"I've always believed in female leaders. I want us to be an example that inspires and opens doors for women in Brazil."

Katia Barros

In an interview with Glamour in 2022, Katia said that "the more local we are, the more global we could be," words that became prophetic. Nowadays, her clothes can be found in Brazil, America, Europe and Asia. But where did this love of fashion appear? According to Katia, she was a fashion lover from a young age, upon witnessing her grandmother making her own dresses. These images were imprinted in her mind and in her heart, becoming one of her greatest sources of inspiration.

Katia Barros Named Top 100 Latina Powerhouse

Katia and her creative team have created their own language through fashion, which finds inspiration in Brazil's stunning natural landscape. This is one of the reasons why the brand cares about the environment, contributing to efforts to repopulate the Amazon wilderness, pledging to plant a tree for each of their items sold.

Farm Rio also promotes inclusion, providing opportunities to artists, artisans, collectives and non-governmental organizations that reflect Brazilian talent.

Her brand has managed to stay at the top for two decades, with maximalism becoming one of its most distinct trademarks.

© @_katia_barros Katia Barros Named Top 100 Latina Powerhouse

"Some say that FARM is just for the summer. We're here for every season. Joy doesn't have a season, temperature, country, or culture." Katia Barros

Some of Katia's most recent success stories include the opening of her own boutique in Dubai. "A significant step of our global journey, taking all of our authenticity and Brazilian energy to the world. I can't wait to see our prints and colors light up Dubai even more," she said on her social media.

Through her clothing, Katia has done it all: transcending borders and making it clear that colors and prints aren't limited to the summer season. She provides customers with fun winter outfits that are representative of the brand's motto: "Dress in happiness."