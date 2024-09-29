Inés Páez, widely recognized as Chef Tita, has emerged as a dynamic ambassador for Dominican gastronomy. She blends traditional flavors with contemporary techniques to elevate her country's cuisine to the global stage. As the head chef at the celebrated Morisoñando and Aguají restaurants, Chef Tita brings her Dominican gastronomic roots to life, honoring her homeland's rich culinary heritage while introducing innovative elements that capture the imagination and taste buds of diners around the world.

© David Benito Chef Tita, also known as Dominican chef Ines Paez Nin, poses for a portrait session during Madrid Fusion 2022 on March 30, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images)

Chef Tita is not just a chef; she is a visionary committed to preserving and promoting Dominican food culture. Her work is a significant contribution to the appreciation of local cuisine, and she has gained recognition for her dedication to rescuing and revitalizing traditional recipes. This dedication is a source of pride for all who cherish the rich culinary heritage of the Dominican Republic. At Morisoñando and Aguají, her culinary philosophy shines, focusing on local products and reimagining classic Dominican dishes. Her approach is rooted in celebrating her country's diverse ingredients and techniques, creating a bridge between the past and the present, all while keeping the authenticity of Dominican flavors intact. This philosophy has established her as a prominent ambassador of national cuisine and earned her the title of "Country Brand Chef," a prestigious acknowledgment of her efforts to promote her homeland internationally.

"It's been a long journey, I haven't stopped learning."

Chef Tita's journey to becoming a leading figure in the culinary world is marked by an impressive academic background in Hospitality and Tourism and a diploma in Culinary Arts. Her skills were honed in the esteemed kitchens of renowned chefs Martin Berasategui and Thomas Keller, where she gained invaluable experience and inspiration. This solid foundation has enabled her to craft a unique culinary voice that speaks volumes about her roots and the possibilities for innovation in Dominican cuisine.

© IG: @lacheftita Chef Tita

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. In 2019, Chef Tita was honored with the highest award for Gourmet Excellence as the "Person of the Year" for her invaluable contributions to Dominican gastronomy both nationally and internationally. Her relentless dedication also earned her the prestigious Medal of Dominican Women, celebrating her role in championing her country's culture and culinary identity. In 2021, Forbes named her one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Central America and the Caribbean, a testament to her impact and influence in the culinary world.

As the creator and ambassador of the "New Dominican Cuisine," Chef Tita has renewed over 100 traditional recipes from her native Dominican Republic, infusing them with contemporary flair while preserving their cultural essence. Her passion for Dominican cuisine has made her a sought-after figure in international culinary circles, leading to her role as a judge on Telemundo's "Top Chef VIP" in 2024. That same year, she served as a local representative at the prestigious La Romana Casa de Campo Resort Food and Wine Festival, further solidifying her reputation as a culinary leader.

© IG: @lacheftita

"Starting the day doing what we like is an extraordinary blessing."

Looking ahead, Chef Tita remains committed to elevating Dominican gastronomy. Her vision includes further promoting the use of local products, supporting sustainable farming practices, and fostering a greater appreciation for her country's culinary traditions. She hopes to inspire a new generation of chefs to embrace their roots while pushing the boundaries of innovation, creating a future where Dominican cuisine continues to evolve and thrive.