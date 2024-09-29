At 18, Ana Liz Pulido knew she wanted to become a chef. It wasn't just the gastronomy program that convinced her, but also the fact that she learned how to prepare tacos from her father when she was young. Tacos eventually became the main attraction of her restaurant in Mission, Texas, and the dish that earned her the James Beard Award for Best Chef in 2024.

© Daniel Boczarski Ana Liz Pulido accepts the Best Chef Texas award onstage during the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Though born in Texas, Ana Liz was raised in Mexico until the age of nine. Her father's hard work inspired her, as he owned taco shops, where she learned about the family business, cooking, tradition, and taste. Confident that her future was in Mexican gastronomy, she initially opened a snack bar, but in 2021, at 23, she opened her restaurant.

The menu offers a wide variety from start to finish, featuring tortillas made of blue or yellow corn and taco fillings inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine from various places that Analiz visits.

"This process cannot be rushed, it takes time, love and dedication ❤️."

As a talented chef, her curiosity extends beyond the dishes of her own culture or those she grew up with, which have become favorites among her diners. She enjoys cooking various cuisines, including making pasta from scratch for Italian recipes. The hard work she puts in daily at Ana Liz Taquería has paid off. She boils corn daily to grind it the following day and makes her tortillas with fresh, homemade ingredients. She offers six types of sauces to accompany her stews, which she updates within hours based on people's preferences.

The quality of her dishes not only led to her being nominated twice for the James Beard Award, but she also won the Best Chef award this year for her dedication to racial equity, community, and culture.

"I have no words, but I want to thank all Mexicans. I'm so happy," Analiz Pulido said during the 2024 James Bread Awards ceremony.

After receiving the award, Ana Liz thanked her workers, her family, and those who supported her on her culinary journey. She especially thanked her father, who motivated her and taught her to work hard for her ideals. Today, her father proudly helps her with the meat in her restaurant after retiring and closing her taco shops. Their work team combines experience with culinary excellence and has yielded good results.