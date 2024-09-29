Fer Millán's career can be defined by two meaningful moments, both closely linked to fashion. One gave her media relevance when she started creating content for social media, and the second arose sometime before she became popular, and it is her work as a digital entrepreneur, from which she has over a decade of learning and experience.

Her path began thanks to her love for fashion, which led her to study design. But the route changed when she reached the business area, where she started in the e-commerce industry. However, for Fer, not everything has to do with numbers, as it is impossible to extinguish her creativity. Over the years, she has found the best way to mix her expertise with business and her great skill and talent for design.

“Every day I feel that there are more things to do, objects to create, that one life is too short”

Exploiting her creative vein, this talented Mexican has built three brands; the first one is named after herself, which helped her become a fashion figure and a trendsetter. Her media platform has been growing for more than 7 years, and with her good taste and her audacity in styling and accessorizing, she can put together the most sophisticated looks, which have made her one of the main fashion bloggers in Mexico.

© Fer Millan

With this platform, Millán has reached many places that very few can access, as it is her great love for fashion and the influence she has with a community of thousands of people, including different international luxury brands, that have considered her among the exclusive list of names that have first hand at high-end experiences and new launches

Apart from international brands, she has also used her platform to showcase and introduce national brands. This has given her the opportunity to promote her other two brands Cefeida and Le Voyage, which specializes in accessories.

© Fer Millan

"Surround yourself with people who like to see you succeed; finding them is worth gold"

According to her interview with Vogue, Fer credits her initial dream of fashion design to her husband, from whom she acquired a habit that is worth replicating, since Domingo Delaroière, a young architect, always carries a pencil and paper to develop new images. Fer started doing the same to improve her creative process, building her two successful companies.

Fer owns Cefeida, a jewelry brand focused on highlighting the work of Mexican artisans using pieces made from silver, gold, and precious stones. She also created Le Voyage, the dream of any woman, designing incredible bags, which are inspired by the glamour of Hollywood in the 50s. Both accessory companies are a reflection of the hard work behind Fer's style.