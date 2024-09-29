Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton is a Colombian-American entrepreneur who one day has the brilliant idea of creating a "destination for modern self-care" that speaks to her and her loved ones differently than what's already in the market.
While many think Chillhouse is the brand of one of the best press-on nails available, it is actually more than that! Ramirez-Fulton, in partnership with her husband, launched a cafe that, combined with a day spa, gives clients the opportunity to decompress while enjoying a CBD manicure and drinking a miracle latte.
Cyndi's entrepreneurial spirit has led her to become a voice in fashion, beauty, and hospitality. The New York-based Latina said that she did not like the massage options available in the market and decided to create her business empire.
At the time, Cyndi considered spas "antiquated and sterile" and "fairly expensive," as she told The Every Girl. "I'd get anxiety post-massage just thinking of how much I'd spent — I felt like I didn't deserve to spend that kind of money on myself, you know? It was pretty obvious that the industry needs some modernization and a new message… so that's what we did!"
The millennial businesswoman also knows the importance and impact of having a defined personal brand; she works hard to avoid chilling too much and keeps pushing to accomplish her dreams.
The founder and owner of Chillhouse also said that her Latino roots and big family have consistently shown her support.
In addition to her work as CEO of Chillhouse, Cyndi is also a mother to Hendrix and Stevie. Through social media, she often shares how she achieves the balance between her role as a businesswoman and her life at home.