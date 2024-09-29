Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton is a Colombian-American entrepreneur who one day has the brilliant idea of creating a "destination for modern self-care" that speaks to her and her loved ones differently than what's already in the market.

While many think Chillhouse is the brand of one of the best press-on nails available, it is actually more than that! Ramirez-Fulton, in partnership with her husband, launched a cafe that, combined with a day spa, gives clients the opportunity to decompress while enjoying a CBD manicure and drinking a miracle latte.

© Getty Images Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton

Cyndi's entrepreneurial spirit has led her to become a voice in fashion, beauty, and hospitality. The New York-based Latina said that she did not like the massage options available in the market and decided to create her business empire.

At the time, Cyndi considered spas "antiquated and sterile" and "fairly expensive," as she told The Every Girl. "I'd get anxiety post-massage just thinking of how much I'd spent — I felt like I didn't deserve to spend that kind of money on myself, you know? It was pretty obvious that the industry needs some modernization and a new message… so that's what we did!"

The millennial businesswoman also knows the importance and impact of having a defined personal brand; she works hard to avoid chilling too much and keeps pushing to accomplish her dreams.

"Your personal brand is everything. Don't sleep on it, and keep working at it no matter what you're doing in life.

© Getty Images Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton

The founder and owner of Chillhouse also said that her Latino roots and big family have consistently shown her support.

"I grew up watching my mother run a business primarily marketed to Latinos, so I was constantly surrounded by my people growing up. My mother also has 14 brothers and sisters (insane, I know), 10 of which are women. Growing up, I was constantly surrounded by supportive women who were strong yet compassionate, brutally honest, and caring. They are what helped shape me. Colombian women are some of the strongest/most resilient women in the world. I stand by that and I am proud to be one of them."

In addition to her work as CEO of Chillhouse, Cyndi is also a mother to Hendrix and Stevie. Through social media, she often shares how she achieves the balance between her role as a businesswoman and her life at home.

