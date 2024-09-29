The most expensive player in the English women's football league is Colombian! Mayra Ramírez's experience, talent, and assertiveness have led her to make a significant impact in international football. Her career is a testament to the progress of women's sports, with each milestone, such as joining the ranks of the legendary Chelsea club of the English Women's Football League—English Women's Super League (WLS) marking a historic achievement.

In January 2024, Mayra surprised us with another record in her career: she was the highest-paid player in the history of English football. To confirm her football quality as a star striker, the Colombian achieved her first title in Europe after four months at Chelsea and ensured a dream season in the WLS. Thus, she is crowned the first Colombian to achieve a title in England.

© Getty Images LYON, FRANCE - JULY 25: Mayra Ramirez of Colombia in action during the Women's group A match between France and Colombia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon on July 25, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

"I feel very honored to be part of Chelsea. Being part of such a big club is a dream come true and I've had it since I was a little girl."

Mayra Ramírez, born in Colombia, is another Latina on the list of admirable women in 2024. Her journey from a young age of 14, training with the Real Pasión de Cundinamarca youth club, to becoming a top scorer in the National Pre-Youth Championship, is truly inspiring.

© Getty Images LYON, FRANCE - AUGUST 3: Mayra Ramirez of Colombia controls the ball during the Women's Quarterfinal match between Spain and Colombia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon on August 3, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

In 2017, she made her debut in the nascent Colombian Professional Women's Soccer League and participated that same year in the under-20 category in the Bolivarian Games, thus winning the gold medal.

The rest is history! She continued to debut in different tournaments in Latin America until, in 2022, she was called up to participate in the 2022 Women's Copa América. She played as a starter and won four of the five matches for the national team.

During her time in international soccer, the 25-year-old participated for 4 years in the Spanish women's soccer league, in the Huelva and Levante teams, making the difference by scoring 32 goals in 95 games.A bright future awaits Mayra, a key player in the Colombian team and one of the best in the world.