Mabel Cadena

Mitzi Mabel Martínez Cadena was born on September 23, 1990. She is a versatile Mexican actress known for her exceptional talent both in her home country and internationally. Her career has taken her from the Mexican stage to Hollywood, showcasing her dedication, adaptability, and expanding skill set.

Cadena began her acting career in theater, refining her craft through various stage productions. This foundational experience provided her with a solid acting technique and a deep understanding of the nuanced art of performance. She made her initial television appearance in 2012, starring as Adela Rosa Chávez in HBO's acclaimed "Capadocia." Following her debut, Cadena's television career flourished with roles in various series that highlighted her versatility and depth as an actress. Notable appearances include "Camelia la Texana" (2014), "El Señor de los Cielos" (2014), and "Érase una vez" (2017).

In 2019, Cadena took on the challenging role of Tecuelhuetzin in the historical series "Hernán." To portray the character accurately, she undertook the significant challenge of learning Nahuatl, an indigenous language of Mexico. Her commitment to the role was so profound that she admitted to experiencing intense emotional moments during rehearsals.

"Just when I had the first rehearsal with the director, I panicked. I came home to cry because it is not the same to act in a language that is yours; you master and you know it," she told Diario de Querétaro.

Despite the initial difficulties, Cadena embraced the language and the role, further solidifying her reputation as a dedicated and fearless actress. Cadena's transition into film brought her considerable acclaim. In 2017, she appeared in the critically acclaimed "The Eternal Feminine" and further showcased her range with significant roles in "La diosa del asfalto" (2020) and "Dance of the 41" (2020). In the latter, directed by David Pablos, Cadena portrayed Amada Díaz, a character deeply intertwined with Mexican historical narratives. Her performance in "Dance of the 41" was particularly notable for its depth and historical significance, earning her considerable recognition in Mexico.

Cadena's career reached a new pinnacle with her Hollywood debut in 2022. She was cast as Namora, a prominent character in Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." As Namora, the cousin of the legendary Namor, Cadena entered the global spotlight, marking a significant milestone in her career. This role expanded her audience and showcased her ability to perform on an international stage, cementing her place in Hollywood.

Mabel continues her career, joining Eva Longoria in the film "Alexander" to explore the comedy genre for the first time. She describes it as a challenging yet exciting project and expresses gratitude for the guidance of Eva Longoria, Cristo Fernandez, and Jessi, who comprise a comedy trio.

"It's a comedy that I'm super excited about and I hope it comes out soon. It was difficult, a challenge, but I had three incredible teachers who were Eva (Longoria), Cristo (Fernández) and Jessi, who are a comedy trio, and seeing them build a foundation so that I could play, make mistakes, explore and learn. It was something extraordinary," she said, per AZCentral.

Mabel emphasized the invaluable learning experience of observing their foundation-building process, allowing her to play, make mistakes, and delve into the art of comedy. Having spent time with Eva Longoria, Mabel appreciates the actress's commitment to showcasing the talent of Latinas through her projects.