Bianca Marroquin has done it all. The Mexican actress and singer has credits on the stage, and television, becoming an icon on the entertainment industry in Mexico and America.

Most notably, she was the first Mexican woman to star on Broadway.

© Manny Hernandez

Marroquin was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and spent a large part of her youth in between Mexico and the U.S. She's discussed her memories as a child, crossing the border to attend school.

She began performing onstage in Mexico, playing roles in shows like "Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago," "The Phantom of the Opera," and more.

Thanks to all of these credits and skills, she became the first Mexican woman to star on Broadway, playing the lead role of Roxie in "Chicago."

© Taylor Hill Bianca Marroquin performs during the 25th anniversary of "Chicago"

"Chicago has been playing for 23 years," she explained to the Dallas News. "I've been involved with that show for 18 years." Bianca Marroquín

Marroquin continued to work on stages in the US and Mexico, having parts in "In The Heights," Lin Manuel Miranda's first Broadway production, and being a part of the judging panel in dance programs like "Mira Quien Baila," and "Pequenos Gigantes."

In Mexico, she starred in the only Spanish-speaking production of "Mary Poppins," where she played the role of Mary.

© Alexander Tamargo

In recent years, Marroquin has been featured in various TV shows, like the beloved "Acapulco," starring Eugenio Derbez. She also starred in the series "Fosse/Verdon," playing the role of a young Chita Rivera.

"I said, 'Chita, this just happened to me. I need your blessing and I need to pick your brain,'” Marroquin said to the New York Post. "She was flying a lot to London to do concerts and it didn’t work out. She reached out the day of the premiere and said, 'I’m very excited to see you. It’s your turn to shine.'"