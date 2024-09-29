There is a saying that says, "Behind every great man is a great woman," and this is undoubtedly true for Antonela Roccuzzo, the partner of the renowned soccer player Lionel Messi. She supports her husband's successful career and has crafted her path as a businesswoman. Dividing her time between being a mother to Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro and managing a children's clothing brand, Antonela has also made a mark as an influencer, model, and ambassador for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co. Through her popular Instagram account; she shares insights into her daily life and passions with over 39.8 million followers.

As one of the most famous WAGs in the world, Antonela sets fashion trends at Inter Miami matches, where her husband plays. Despite maintaining a low profile in her business endeavors, her success is evident. She gracefully balances her various roles and is always present at her husband's important moments on the field.

© Pierre Suu Antonela Roccuzzo attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Antonela Roccuzzo, born on February 26, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina, into a family of entrepreneurs, is a woman of many talents. Before her rise to fame, she studied Dentistry at the National University of Rosario and has a background in Social Communication. In 2014, she ventured into business with the launch of Enfans, a children's clothing brand that has expanded its reach to markets such as South America through online sales.

Antonela's mother, Patricia, and her sister, Paula, shared with ¡HOLA! Argentina, Antonela's inspiration for creating her children's clothing brand stemmed from becoming a mother for the first time. Devoted to her role as a mother, Antonela translated her love for her firstborn into a successful business. “It began with the arrival of Thiago. When she began to discover the world of motherhood with her first child,” they confessed.

© JUAN MABROMATA Lionel Messi celebrates with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo (L) and their children Thiago (R), Mateo (C) and Ciro.

In addition to her business pursuits, Antonela actively participates in charitable work through collaborations with Unicef and the Josep Carreras Foundation, which fights against leukemia. Her involvement in causes related to children reflects her deep maternal instincts. Despite her flourishing career, Antonela extends seamless support to her husband, Lionel Messi, and has become a vital part of his soccer career success.

In a rare moment, Messi opened up about his relationship with Antonela during an interview, emphasizing her understanding of nature and positive outlook. The couple's love story goes back to their childhood, as Antonela was the cousin of Messi's best friend. Although they spent much time together in their younger years, their romantic relationship blossomed later.

© AFP Contributor Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo pose for photographers just after their wedding at the City Centre Complex in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina on June 30, 2017.

"We have known each other for a long time, she knows me perfectly, she knows how to get into me at every moment, she is a person who practically does not have bad days, she is always in a good mood, she is spectacular" - Messi-

They announced the arrival of their first child, Thiago, in 2012, followed by their second son, Mateo, three years later. After getting married on June 30, 2017, they welcomed their third child, Ciro, a few months later.