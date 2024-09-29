Adria Arjona has been pursuing her dream of becoming an actress from a young age. To lay the foundation for her career, she studied arts at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, where she moved at 18. Her undeniable talent has been showcased in series and films such as "True Detective," "Person of Interest," and "Andor," for which her fans recognize her.

Adria has managed to carve out her path while still honoring her family name. She is the daughter of the Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona, a pop icon of the 90s, and her mother, Leslie Torres, is a former Miss Puerto Rico. She and her brother Ricardo lived in Mexico during her early years before moving to Miami at the age of 12 following her parents' separation.

© Grosby Group Adria Arjona at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

"I'm a gypsy of the world. It's strange, I go to Puerto Rico and I feel Puerto Rican. I go to Guatemala and I feel like I'm from there. It's a mix, I'm not from here or there." Adria Arjona

At 20, Adria did her first work in front of the camera, participating in a short film called "Loss." But two years later, she made her professional debut with a role in Unforgettable. Since then, she hasn't stopped, and her work includes important titles in the entertainment world.

Proud of her heritage, the actress disclosed in a Vogue interview that she incorporates a few Spanish words in all her roles as a gesture to her Latin supporters. "There are actresses who want to pass themselves off as another nationality. I'm Latina, and I'm very proud of it but don't make me look like a brute or a maid; rather, as a woman who can be everything," Adria Arjona in Vogue.

© NBC

A rising star in Hollywood, Adria is gaining popularity while showcasing her talent and hard work. With her Latin roots and upbringing in the United States, she has captured the attention of international audiences.

In 2022, she appeared in the successful series "Star Wars: Andor" alongside Diego Luna. Her notable film credits include "Triple Frontier" (2019), "Father of the Bride" (2022), "Morbius" (2022), and the most recent "Hitman" (2023).

© Taylor Hill

Adria's personal life has also been in the spotlight. She married lawyer Edgardo Canales in September 2019 after dating for two years. The couple tied the knot in Antigua, Guatemala, but divorced three and a half years later. In mid-2024, Adria confirmed her relationship with fellow actor Jason Momoa through an Instagram post. Although the couple hasn't shared many details about their relationship, it is believed that they grew closer while working together on the set of "Sweet Girl."