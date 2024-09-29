Elyfer Torres has touched people's hearts by starring in a new Latin adaptation of "Betty la Fea." The Mexican native brought Beatriz Aurora Rincón to life in the Telemundo production "Betty in NY," a role that made her one of the public's favorites. Elyfer Torres began her journey in art at a very young age. She studied dance in her hometown of Mexico City and later earned a certification from the Royal Academy of Dance in London, England. However, her true passion lay in acting, leading her to attend CasAzul, a prestigious acting school where she honed her skills for five years.

Determined to pursue a career in acting, Fernanda Torres Pérez (her real name) enrolled in the Center for Artistic Education of the television station Televisa. This allowed her to take her initial steps in front of the cameras before eventually relocating to the United States.

Elyfer Torres

In 2019, Elyfer was selected to portray the iconic singer Selena Quintanilla in the biographical series El Secreto de Selena, based on the book by María Celeste Arrarás. Initially auditioning for the role of Selena, she ultimately landed the part of Gabriela Contreras, an impersonator of the singer who played a pivotal role in revealing her secret.

"I am super intense; I researched and studied Selena for weeks: I would watch videos, every movement of her feet, the turns she did, and since I am a dancer and singer, it was easy for me," Elyfer Torres said

Elyfer Torres

Her breakthrough to stardom occurred in November 2018 when she landed the lead role in "Betty in NY." Throughout 123 episodes and a special of the Telemundo and Netflix series, Elyfer showcased her Mexican heritage in a city rife with challenges. However, the invaluable life lesson she gleaned after filming was confirmed in an interview with HOLA! Americas.

"'Betty' helped me reaffirm my belief that beauty is a social construct. Someone one day invented it and defined the standards, and it's like realizing that if it's a social construct, I can also choose what I build today or how to feel in my reality."

Elyfer's career has increased since her appearance on Decisiones: Unos Ganan y Otros Pierden. She has returned to film Guerra de Vecinos 2 and participates in the reality show Así se Baila. Currently, Elyfer is focused on her role as Rosario in the new season of Mujeres Asesinas.

Elyfer Torres and Polo Monarrez

In addition to her television roles, Elyfer advocates for female empowerment. She is known for challenging beauty standards and emphasizing the qualities that genuinely add value to people. She is also a spokesperson for mental health awareness, advocating for self-acceptance and embracing diversity as the best way to achieve mental well-being