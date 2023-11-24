Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The holiday season brings endless possibilities, and the beauty industry always provides creative ways to cater to skincare, haircare, and makeup enthusiasts´ needs.
Something we have seen for a while is how the popularity of beauty advent calendars is growing. Like the traditional advent calendar that can contain chocolates or toys, these boxes are specifically created to include a variety of new, famous, or classic beauty products.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!