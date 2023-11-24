The beauty advent calendar typically has between 24 and 25 compartments, each containing a different beauty surprise. These products can be anything from makeup to skincare to haircare and more. Some calendars even include full-sized products or exclusive limited-edition items.

How do they work?

Each day leading up to Christmas, a new compartment is opened to reveal the beautiful surprise inside, adding excitement and anticipation.

Are beauty advent calendars a good gift?

Beauty advent calendars are an excellent opportunity to explore new products and discover new favorites. They can also be a luxurious and indulgent treat for oneself or as a gift for a loved one during the holiday season. Overall, a beauty advent calendar is a unique and exciting way to celebrate the holidays while indulging in much-needed self-care and pampering.

Find below some of our favorite picks