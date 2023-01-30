Stepping into the beauty industry’s future includes adding unique devices into our routines. Although not every gadget we see going viral on social media is effective, there is one that people are swearing by.

LED Masks have been a “thing” for a while now. Even though they might look intimating, a few brands in the market promise remarkable skin rejuvenation.

To learn more about the anti-aging benefits of these tools, HOLA! USA spoke with Dr. Ellen Marmur, Board Certified Dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare, to know if LED Masks work.



Do LED Masks work? Learn about the anti-aging benefits of these devices What is LED Light Therapy? LED (light-emitting diode) Light Therapy is a non-invasive skincare treatment that uses wavelengths of light to improve the skin. LED is low-level light therapy, at the opposite end of the spectrum from Laser, which is super high energy. How can it benefit the skin? Depending on which LED color is being used, the benefits can vary. For example, the benefits of red lights are reduced inflammation and higher collagen production. The blue light setting works to destroy acne-causing bacteria, which reduces breakouts. We have original research with the MMSphere system showing green LED light reverses signs of skin aging by four years and increases the skin’s energy by increasing the mitochondria. Do we need to keep in mind the color of the light? Yes, as mentioned, every color has different effects on the skin. Depending on your skin’s needs, you should use a color that specifically targets your concern. Different colors have different lengths of wavelengths and target different things in the skin cells, specifically in the mitochondria. Every cell in every plant and animal uses mitochondria to make energy called ATP. This energy drives the molecular pathways in the skin. Our research shows how green LED light from the MMSphere system specifically reduces inflammation and increases collagen. Are LED light masks safe for at-home use? Eye safety is the essential design element of the device. LED masks that rest on top of the face, like the ones you’ve seen in movies or social media, have some risks, especially if the lights are within a few centimeters of the eyes.