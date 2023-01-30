Do LED Masks work? Learn about the anti-aging benefits of these devices

Stepping into the beauty industry’s future includes adding unique devices into our routines. Although not every gadget we see going viral on social media is effective, there is one that people are swearing by.
LED Masks have been a “thing” for a while now. Even though they might look intimating, a few brands in the market promise remarkable skin rejuvenation.
To learn more about the anti-aging benefits of these tools, HOLA! USA spoke with Dr. Ellen Marmur, Board Certified Dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare, to know if LED Masks work.
LED (light-emitting diode) Light Therapy is a non-invasive skincare treatment that uses wavelengths of light to improve the skin. LED is low-level light therapy, at the opposite end of the spectrum from Laser, which is super high energy.
Depending on which LED color is being used, the benefits can vary. For example, the benefits of red lights are reduced inflammation and higher collagen production. The blue light setting works to destroy acne-causing bacteria, which reduces breakouts. We have original research with the MMSphere system showing green LED light reverses signs of skin aging by four years and increases the skin’s energy by increasing the mitochondria.
Yes, as mentioned, every color has different effects on the skin. Depending on your skin’s needs, you should use a color that specifically targets your concern. Different colors have different lengths of wavelengths and target different things in the skin cells, specifically in the mitochondria. Every cell in every plant and animal uses mitochondria to make energy called ATP. This energy drives the molecular pathways in the skin. Our research shows how green LED light from the MMSphere system specifically reduces inflammation and increases collagen.
Eye safety is the essential design element of the device. LED masks that rest on top of the face, like the ones you’ve seen in movies or social media, have some risks, especially if the lights are within a few centimeters of the eyes.
LED tools and devices are additive to the skincare routine and can replace many excess steps, which reduces products and chemicals — and in my opinion, is more sustainable. It is still important to cleanse and hydrate your skin before using LED and to use SPF daily.
Typically, it takes at least 4 to 6 weeks to see a result in the skin after using LED. You might see fewer blemishes, less scarring, smaller pores, reduced signs of sun damage, and reduced signs of aging. Our patients feel more radiant and are happier with their skin overall.
LED light therapy is safe if it’s FDA-approved and used correctly. LED light is NOT UV. The LED colors are in the visible spectrum, not the ultraviolet light spectrum, like the rays from the sun. No evidence that LED light in the colors blue, green, purple, yellow, and red causes changes in the skin like UV light. This is one important distinction to make.
It is recommended to use LED light therapy at least five times a week for 20-minute sessions.
Yes, LED light is used in pregnancy, especially on the face. But always double-check with your Ob based on your personal history.
I recommend the MMSphere 2.0 skincare system for the best at-home treatment. It has the most sophisticated science backing its efficacy on the skin to help reverse acne and signs of skin aging. It has won the accolade as the #1 best dermatologist-invented LED light. Unlike other devices, this one is hands-free and can be used while you work, read or even cook, making it the most easy-to-use LED treatment for someone with a busy lifestyle. In addition, it has nine different LED settings for various skincare and wellness benefits.
HOLA! USA’s LED Masks picks
MMSphere 2.0
The MMSphere 2.0 skincare system has 383 frosted LED lights, made to medical device specifications, and deliver the same clinically-proven wavelengths as professional-grade in-office devices. The larger Sphere, is perfect for treating any area of the body.
Pure Daily Care Luma Mask Pro
The Luma Mask Pro addresses a multitude of skin concerns by using natural light energy. It features over 219 clinical medical-grade LED diodes programmed to emit seven customized wavelength colors.
Here’s a hot tip for those looking for the full spa experience at home, you can supercharge your skincare regimen by using serums after the LED treatment for faster results tackling wrinkles, fine lines, breakouts, and hyperpigmentation. We suggest their High Energy Hyaluronic Serum.
Shani Darden by Déesse PRO LED Light Mask
This FDA-cleared LED light therapy mask and neck piece, uses the latest technology to reduce the look of acne, pigmentation, and wrinkles. It is inspired by the glow-boosting step that targets visible signs of aging and concludes each of Shani Darden’s Signature Facials.
New dual-diode LEDs deliver the highest dose of red, blue, and near-infrared light therapy in clinically shown wavelength combinations to support collagen production, reduce the look of blemishes, target the look of pigmentation, and visibly diminish fine lines and wrinkles.