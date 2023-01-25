Generation Z (or, more commonly, Gen Z for short) is the first social generation to have grown up with access to the Internet; therefore, they are considered the “digital natives.”

Gen Zs are digitally literate and have more access to information. They are also reshaping the idea of a “good night out” by drinking less and paying more attention to their health, social image, and anxiety.

When it comes to cosmetics and personal care brands, those born between the mid-to-late 1990s as starting birth years and the early 2010s keep in mind that clean brands are essential, and fighting bad breakouts, and dry skin begins with choosing products formulated with the right ingredients.

The market is saturated with products targeting Gen Zs, but which ones fulfill their expectations? We tested and created a listicle including cosmetics and personal care brands every Gen Z would love to try.