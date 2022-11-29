Three scientifically backed benefits of bakuchiol, according to skin experts

Retinol is one of those ingredients that are like a toxic relationship – sure, it helps to improve skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and even out hyperpigmentation – but it also has, what can only be described as, a scorched earth aftermath – redness, irritation, peeling, and sensitivity.
Turns out, you can get all the benefits of retinol without any side effects thanks to bakuchiol, a plant-based chemical compound mainly isolated from Psoralea corylifolia, or babchi, a plant used in Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Whish, a brand of skincare experts, has built its business on bakuchiol and is one of the first to market with a line of products formulated with this powerhouse ingredient. But bakuchiol is more than just a retinol alternative. Scientists have been taking it seriously, researching its beneficial properties in the skin’s overall health. So, here’s a look at three scientifically backed benefits of bakuchiol from Whish founder Aimee Werner:
Alternative Solution for Sensitive Skin
- There’s a reason bakuchiol is touted as nature’s less-irritating version of retinol. It has soothing, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties that help to comfort the skin and minimize issues associated with sensitivity and reactivity. Well-tolerated, it can also be used on sensitive skin types with present eczema/atopic dermatitis, rosacea, and cosmetic intolerance syndrome.
Slows Photoaging Process to Restore Skin’s Appearance
- According to research, bakuchiol has the potential to stop photoaging before it starts when applied topically. Clinically, bakuchiol is shown to improve signs of the photoaging process, including fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation, comparable to retinol, even after UV exposure. Plus, it increases cell turnover (just like retinol) but doesn’t have the same sensitizing effects as retinol—i.e., flaking and peeling. It stimulates collagen production and improves photo-skin laxity and bounce.
Can Ward Off Cancer-Causing Cells
- Besides being used as a cosmetic ingredient for its antioxidant, anti-aging, and acne-reducing effects, studies also show that bakuchiol has chemopreventive properties that inhibit and suppress the proliferation of skin cancer cells by targeting Hck, Blk, and p38 MAP kinase (enzymes that speed up chemical reactions in the body).