Three scientifically backed benefits of bakuchiol, according to skin experts

Retinol is one of those ingredients that are like a toxic relationship – sure, it helps to improve skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and even out hyperpigmentation – but it also has, what can only be described as, a scorched earth aftermath – redness, irritation, peeling, and sensitivity.

Turns out, you can get all the benefits of retinol without any side effects thanks to bakuchiol, a plant-based chemical compound mainly isolated from Psoralea corylifolia, or babchi, a plant used in Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Whish, a brand of skincare experts, has built its business on bakuchiol and is one of the first to market with a line of products formulated with this powerhouse ingredient. But bakuchiol is more than just a retinol alternative. Scientists have been taking it seriously, researching its beneficial properties in the skin’s overall health. So, here’s a look at three scientifically backed benefits of bakuchiol from Whish founder Aimee Werner:

Alternative Solution for Sensitive Skin

There’s a reason bakuchiol is touted as nature’s less-irritating version of retinol. It has soothing, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties that help to comfort the skin and minimize issues associated with sensitivity and reactivity. Well-tolerated, it can also be used on sensitive skin types with present eczema/atopic dermatitis, rosacea, and cosmetic intolerance syndrome.

Slows Photoaging Process to Restore Skin’s Appearance