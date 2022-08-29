Alert Pumpkin Spice Lovers! Now you can have makeup inspired by this loved fall favorite blend

Soon we will be entering fall, one of the most romantic seasons of the year, when we transition from summer to winter, when leaves start to change into beautiful colors, temperatures drop and you can start wearing your favorite cardigan, loafers and warm autumn tones. What better way to do it than with two beauty staples inspired by the most awaited fall blend, Pumkin Spice!

Move aside lattes, it’s not all about coffee! Now, beauty lovers can also have pumpkin pie-inspired makeup. This past week, the brand Too Faced released an eyeshadow palette and lipstick to get us excited for the next half of the year and the upcoming holidays.

Their ‘Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eyeshadow Palette’ ($54) is pumpkin pie-scented and has 18 warm fall tones, from neutrals to pops of sweet and spicy sparkling colors, including different finishes, matte, metallic, satin, and shimmery. It’s a perfect makeup kit to transition your look from summer to fall and winter.

This Too Faced holiday colection also includes a matte lipstick. The ‘Melted Matte Pumpkin Spice Latte’ lipstick ($26) is lightweight, long-wearing and it really will go with most fall color outfits

The lip product is infused with a no-sting plumping filler called volulip as well as avocado oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic filling spheres for a glossy application and ultra-matte finish. Both beauty products, the eyeshadow palette and the lipstick launched on August 28th on Toofaced.com, Sephora.com and Ulta.com.