Try these five celebrity expert tips for youthful-looking eyes

Did you know the key to maintaining younger-looking eyes is prevention? The sooner you begin incorporating natural remedies to your beauty routine, the sooner the magic begins to take effect. Being as the skin around our eyes are about four to six times thinner than the skin on the rest of our faces, starting around your early 20s is a must. Since practice makes perfect, we’ve rounded up natural expert tips from Thalía and Sofia Carson’s MUA, Claudia Betancur, for her best go-to tips on keeping away dark circles and wrinkles. Get ready to say goodbye to those eye woes!

Play It Cool With Ice

©Canva



Ice can be a magical beauty secret

If puffiness is a skincare struggle for you, this expert tip will amaze you. Though it’s a timeless beauty hack, the Latina MUA swears by applying ice directly on your eyelids. Put a hand-full of ice inside a handkerchief and place on and around your eyes for 20 minutes. “It’s magical, I challenge you to try it. You will feel completely renewed,” said Claudia.

Give Yourself An Eye Massage

©Courtesy



HERBIVORE Rose Quartz Facial Roller will help reduce inflamation around the eyes

Get ready to have the ultimate self-love experience, and kiss those manchas away. By using the smaller part of HERBIVORE Rose Quartz Facial Roller, its cooling sensation will calm down inflammation, drain out congestion and promote collagen. Give your eyes a mini spa treatment as you begin around the eyebrow area in a linear movement and roll upwards gently. This treatment is key to restoring skin elasticity and simulating a skin lifting effect.

The Power of Papas