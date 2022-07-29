Beauty lovers, rejoice! It’s officially National Lipstick Day! Whether you’re known for rocking that signature red lip or enjoy keeping your hues in an array of nudes, we’ve got you covered. For centuries, women have been known for using lipstick as a sign of power and femininity. Each shade represents a mood for many women, especially Latinas.

From matte, bold and vibrant shades to soft playful pinks, elegant nudes and glosses and shimmers, celebrate today by splurging on a trendy lipstick shade you been meaning to try or a new version of your signature color! Scroll below to see our curated list of editor-approved lipsticks.

Fun note: Target has a buy one, get one 25% off lip makeup sale and Ulta Beauty is offering 40% off select lip products through July 30th - so treat yourself!