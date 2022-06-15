From releasing hit songs such as Qué Pena to filming the movie Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, Maluma can do it all – and, as it turns out, so can his hair! He first hit our radar in 2013 with bad-boyish good looks and an upswept toupée. Since then, we've seen the Chantaje singer transform into a true men's hairstyle chameleon, rocking buzz cuts, fades and our personal favorite, the man bun. When it comes to hair color, he's even gone blonde both with a long bob and a super short military-style 'do.

In only five years, we've seen Maluma Baby rock myriad hairstyles and guess what? He manages to look good in every single one. So, without further ado, vente pa'ca as we present a brief history of Maluma's haircuts.

