Suffering in silence? Battle the stigma around menstruation and period symptoms

Did you know that women have never felt comfortable during their period? According to a recent survey of 2,000 women, 61% of those who’ve experienced menstruation said the discomfort disrupts their life. If you are a menstruating person, you know how debilitating cramps can be, to the point that some people even compare them with having a saw inside the uterus.

When the cycle completes and it is time to grab the pads, most people put their activities on hold —and we don’t blame them! The data shows that fifty-one percent have abstained from sexual intercourse during their period, while 45% have put off physical exercise and 41% have avoided socializing.

Compared to millennials, the Gen Z respondents said their period had prevented them from going to work (50% vs. 39%), engaging in their hobbies (48% vs. 38%), physical exercise (68% vs. 44%), and doing household chores (53% vs. 41%).

Gen Z people are also more likely to cancel or skip important events, including “a wedding ceremony,” “a boating trip,” “an exam,” and “a best friend’s birthday party,” because of their painful periods.

The OnePoll, on behalf of Cora survey, also found that 62% of the respondents have taken time off work during their period —an average of five days a year. At the same time, forty-six percent did so because they were worried they might leak at work, and 63% didn’t want people to see their menstrual products. The data reveals that nine in 10 people have lied to their boss about why they took time off during their period because they’ve felt guilty.

Among the symptoms the respondents experienced leading up to and during their period, 36% listed cramps, headaches, and moodiness. At the same time, three-fourths also noted that worrying about leaks makes it difficult to sleep at night.

The most surprising finding is that more than half admitted feeling guilty, complaining, or feeling like they have to “suck it up” because others also deal with these symptoms. But when it comes to sharing information about their cycles, people were more comfortable talking with their doctor about their period-induced irritability (43%), rather than with their work colleagues (34%) or even their parents (23%).

Gen Zs are more open about their discomfort than millennials and tend to discuss their irritability with friends (48% vs. 39%) and romantic partners (60% vs. 43%).