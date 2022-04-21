Suffering in silence? Battle the stigma around menstruation and period symptoms

Did you know that women have never felt comfortable during their period? According to a recent survey of 2,000 women, 61% of those who’ve experienced menstruation said the discomfort disrupts their life. If you are a menstruating person, you know how debilitating cramps can be, to the point that some people even compare them with having a saw inside the uterus.
When the cycle completes and it is time to grab the pads, most people put their activities on hold —and we don’t blame them! The data shows that fifty-one percent have abstained from sexual intercourse during their period, while 45% have put off physical exercise and 41% have avoided socializing.
Compared to millennials, the Gen Z respondents said their period had prevented them from going to work (50% vs. 39%), engaging in their hobbies (48% vs. 38%), physical exercise (68% vs. 44%), and doing household chores (53% vs. 41%).
Gen Z people are also more likely to cancel or skip important events, including “a wedding ceremony,” “a boating trip,” “an exam,” and “a best friend’s birthday party,” because of their painful periods.
The OnePoll, on behalf of Cora survey, also found that 62% of the respondents have taken time off work during their period —an average of five days a year. At the same time, forty-six percent did so because they were worried they might leak at work, and 63% didn’t want people to see their menstrual products. The data reveals that nine in 10 people have lied to their boss about why they took time off during their period because they’ve felt guilty.
What are menstrual cups? The plastic-free feminine product that will save the planet
Enjoy your vagina without worrying about infections! Learn how to take your intimate wellness to another level
Salma Hayek opens up about her menopause journey in the latest ‘Red Table Talk’ episode
Among the symptoms the respondents experienced leading up to and during their period, 36% listed cramps, headaches, and moodiness. At the same time, three-fourths also noted that worrying about leaks makes it difficult to sleep at night.
The most surprising finding is that more than half admitted feeling guilty, complaining, or feeling like they have to “suck it up” because others also deal with these symptoms. But when it comes to sharing information about their cycles, people were more comfortable talking with their doctor about their period-induced irritability (43%), rather than with their work colleagues (34%) or even their parents (23%).
Gen Zs are more open about their discomfort than millennials and tend to discuss their irritability with friends (48% vs. 39%) and romantic partners (60% vs. 43%).
If you are a menstruating person, you know all the taboos and stigmas surrounding this absolutely normal physiological change. Finding accurate and relatable information is hard; still, according to the data, three-fifths turn to social media for information on their menstrual cycle, with Facebook (49%), Instagram (45%), and Twitter (42%) ranking among the most popular platforms.
Yet half agree that there’s still a stigma around the topic — that may be why 65% prefer to suffer in silence. “While many people are better informed about the menstrual cycle, discussing it largely remains taboo,” said Dana Cohen, chief marketing officer at Cora. “The fact that other people go about daily life as usual during their period makes 44% of those polled feel guilty to talk about their own period symptoms, and worried others will think they’re weak for discussing their discomfort.”
“Seven in 10 respondents said they feel confident when they’re comfortable, suggesting the stigma and discomfort around their period may be a barrier to confidence,” Cohen added. “Choosing period products that are comfortable, effective, and made with clean ingredients can give people peace of mind, allowing them to focus more on getting things done and enjoying their lives.”
Some also shared that they no longer believe in certain menstruation myths, such as the idea that being sexually active during your period is unhealthy (37%) and that their period should last precisely one week each month (35%).
Find Below the Most Unbelievable Period Superstitions
- “If you are on your period, simply touching a houseplant can kill or make them start to wilt.”
- “Baking while on your period can make your cakes not rise correctly or not be as good.”
- “Tampons can get lost inside of you.”
- “The blood cures.”
- “Bears will know.”
- “Women need to live alone during menstruation.”
- “Women are cursed.”
- “Virgins can’t use tampons.”
- “Feeding a man blood from your cycle will make him stay with you forever.”
- “You can’t get pregnant during your period.”
- “You’re not supposed to shower during your period.”