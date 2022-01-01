According to Nora Tobin, performance enhancement and executive coach, nutrition specialist, and CEO of Nora’s Naturals coffee, if you’re keeping your coffee in the cabinet and drinking it when you need your pick-me-up in the morning, you are doing coffee wrong!

Tobin assures that coffee can increase your natural beauty and has three essential benefits. “Quality coffee can play a role in cellular repair, collagen production, and lowering inflammation,” the expert says. “The B3 (niacin) vitamin and chlorogenic acid present in coffee can help reduce hyperpigmentation and can help decrease the appearance of sunspots, redness, and fine lines.”

©GettyImages



Nutrition specialist assures coffee can give you energy and increase your beauty

The nutritionist even reminded people to utilize their coffee grounds in a body scrub. “[It] can decrease the appearance of cellulite by dialing blood vessels beneath the skin,” Tobin said. “A coffee scrub exfoliates dead skin cells, smoothing the skin and providing an even appearance. The polyphenols in coffee assist in cellular turnover and immune protection.”

According to Nora Tobin, there are three lesser-known ways coffee can increase your beauty.

Acne Treatment

Did you know that antioxidants, stimulants, and chlorogenic acids found in coffee have been linked to improving skin quality? Making a facial scrub with coffee can help unclog pores that have become irritated, leading to inflammation.

Decrease Dark Circles

Nobody wants to have dark circles under their eyes; coffee can potentially help. What you’ll need to do is mix one tablespoon of coffee powder with a teaspoon of honey. You’ll then add a few drops of vitamin E oil into the mix. Then apply this mixture under your eyes carefully and rinse after 15 minutes.

Cellulite Reduction