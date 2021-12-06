Do you get easily irritated with dust? Do you work long hours in front of a computer? Do your wear eyeshadow every day? Are you planning on going bold with holiday makeup this season? Don’t worry, us too! We all can agree that after being bare-faced for so long, going back to full-on glam can impact your skin, lips, and especially the eyes.

Heavy makeup can eclipse the natural beauty of your eyes, and nobody wants to spend the whole day with red and eyes that put you in uncomfortable positions. The are several solutions in the market to achieve brighter-looking eyes.

Find below our curated list of redness reliever eye drops that would make your eyes shine bright for the holidays.