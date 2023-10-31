How to make the viral Chamoy Pickle at home

If you have TikTok, you’ve most likely seen the viral chamoy pickle. It’s a creation that will leave you intrigued, disgusted, or both. A bright red chamoy infused pickle is stuffed with Mexican candy, spicy chips, and sour bites, and wrapped in a fruit roll-up. It’s impossible to look away as the TikToker bites down and makes a delightful crunch.



@kittyfoodie Finally tried a chamoy pickle kit!! This was so good!! My mouth is watering rewatching it 🤩🤩 I definitely need more of these!! 😍😍😍 @Bussin Snacks ♬ original sound - Kittyfoodie

The kits can cost over $20, but you can make it at home! With it being Halloween, it’s the perfect excuse to try this diabolical creation. Here’s what you need.

1. Chamoy pickle

You can find a chamoy pickle at random stores or gas stations, but you can also make it at home. Grab some pickles from your local store, your favorite chamoy, and an extra jar. Pierce the pickles you want with a fork so they can get infused, and put them in the extra jar. Make sure they still have space and aren’t too close. Add a little bit of the pickle juice into the jar so a third of it is filled. Fill the rest of the jar up with chamoy. You can add Tajin, Tapatio, or any other chamoy-flavored items you want. Keep it in the fridge for a week and let it soak.

2. Chips

The chips that are usually stuffed into the pickle are Flamin Hot Cheetos or mini Takis. Choose which chip speaks to you most.

3. Tajin

4. Candy

The must have candy items are a Fruit Roll Up or Fruit by the Foot to wrap the pickle in. As for what you put inside, the possibilities are endless, but here are the ones most used. You can find the Mexican candy in gas stations, liqour stores, or your local supermercado.

Lucas Salsagheti

Baby Lucas Mango (or any other flavor)

Lucas Chamoy Squeeze

Sour Punch Straws

Salt and Lemon powder







Instructions



If you bought a Chamoy pickle, empty out the juice into a container, and toss (or drink it) There are many ways to stuff your pickle. You can take a bite off the top and hollow it out from there, but the most innovative we’ve seen is cutting it in half, vertically, almost like a sandwich. Hollow out the pickle with a spoon or knife as much as possible and get ready to stuff it. If you are gonna use your hands, you will be stained after. Fill one half of the pickle with your chips, and the other half with the candy. Once its stuffed, bring the halves together and seal them using the fruit roll up or fruit by the foot. Put Tajin, Lucas, and the Chamoy squeeze on top of the pickle before you take your first bite. Add more candy, chips, powder, or chamoy to the top of the pickle and enjoy each bite!

