Top 10 favorite donut flavors: More about National Donut Day celebration

National Donut Day is here! Marking the 85th anniversary of the celebration, which was first established in 1938 in Chicago, in “recognition of selfless volunteers who serve people in need,” as explained by the Salvation Army, with the history of the food holiday starting after a group of women served donuts and coffee to the troops, nicknamed as ‘Donut Lassies.’

Now that the holiday has grown in popularity and is celebrated all over the country each year on the first Friday of June, with many shops even giving free donuts and promotions during the special day, including Krispy Kream and Dunkin’ Donuts, we decided to put together a list of the top 10 favorite donut flavors in the United States, including the fan-favorite glazed donut, to the delicious strawberry jelly and powdered donut.

Watch the video for the full list of flavors!

