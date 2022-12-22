Best Food Trends of 2022: From tea-based cocktails to Mexican Tlayudas

Calling all foodies! A new list of the best food trends of the year has been released. And while some of these dishes are widely-known around the world, others might surprise you, as the list includes many different countries and highlights the best flavors.

Starting with whole fish recipes from Korea and China, food experts have noticed the various styles these recipes has been served in restaurants in the United States this year.

Floral lattes have also become popular for their beautiful and carefully crafted designs, with ingredients such as lavender syrup, many people have included them on their list of favorite foods, as they are also incredibly delicious.

©Grace Street Cafe in NYC





Have you ever tried tea-based cocktails? Well, chances are you are going to love them. Being very easy to make, you just need some creativity, and a bit of gin and lemon.

Mexican food is always delicious, however a very specific dish has gone mainstream. A Tlayuda consists on having a fried tortilla topped with ingredients such as refried beans, lettuce, cheese and salsa. Quickly turning into a fan-favorite meal for many around the world.

©Tiny’s Cantina's Tlayuda





Apart from tea-based cocktails, coffee lovers can also enjoy a similar drink. To make an espresso martinis you will only need to combine vodka, espresso and coffee liqueur, and you’ve got a beautifully decadent drink.

Watch the video for the full list of food trends of 2022!