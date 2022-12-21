There is always something to do in Los Angeles. With endless options when it comes to entertainment, and new restaurants opening every day, it can be difficult to make the right choice, which is why we decided to make a list of some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles in 2022.

It doesn’t matter if you are in the mood for comfort food, breathtaking views, or casual drinks; there is something for every taste, from Mexican, Italian, American, French, Japanese, and more.