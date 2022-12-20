Are you ready to explore Miami? This beautiful city is known for having an incredible variety of restaurants, with different flavors, entertaining shows, delicious cocktails, and more. And with so many options, we understand it might be overwhelming to know where to go first.

Depending on what mood you are in, we promise you will find the best option for the perfect dining experience on our list. From Jazz Brunch at Jaya at The Setai, to drinks at the iconic Versace Mansion, or authentic Puerto Rican dishes at Mofongo Restaurant in Calle 8.