While March Madness might be over, we are still in the midst of the NBA Playoffs, which means...many chances to celebrate the victories of our favorite teams or players. And being that Moët & Chandon is the official champagne of the NBA, why not toast with a classy bubbly cocktail inspired by the team you are cheering on!

For 2022 NBA season, the French fine winery partnered with six NBA teams to craft a collection of signature cocktails﻿. Each of these cocktail recipes feature local ingredients and inspiration from the teams’ home cities. So whether you are a fan of the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, or the Golden State Warriors, these sparkling drinks are a perfect way to take your team spirit to the next level and rejoice in your team’s wins!



And if they lose, these are best and classiest consolation drinks.