Father’s Day is a special occasion to show our dads or father figures how grateful we are for having them in our lives. Why not take this opportunity to bond with them over a whiskey cocktail.

If your dad likes whiskeys, we are sure that one of these well-crafted drinks will take their special day to the next level. So, wether it’s for sipping and conversation or so your dad lays back, kicks his feet up and relaxes, check out these cocktails, perfect for this day!

As the famous Mark Twain quote says:

“Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.”