Ingredients:

• 4 teaspoons Dry Active Yeast

• 1 teaspoon Sugar

• 1 ¼ cups Water, Warm

• 5 cups All-Purpose Flour

• ½ cup Sugar

• 2 teaspoons Kosher Salt

• 1 tablespoon Vegetable Oil

• Cooking Spray

• ¾ cup Baking Soda

• 5 cups Boiling Water

• ¼ cup Maldon Salt

• 1 cup Unsalted Butter, Melted

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, dissolve yeast and 1 tsp sugar in warm water, and set aside for about 10 minutes.

2. In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, mix flour, ½ cup of sugar, and kosher salt. Turn mixer on low to disperse ingredients. Add the oil and yeast mixture and let mix on a medium-low speed for about 5 minutes, until the dough is smooth.

3. Spray a large bowl with cooking spray, and place pretzel dough in the bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place until it has doubled in size, about an hour.

4. Preheat oven to 450F, and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

5. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface, and divide into 16 equal pieces (about 2 ½ ounces each). Roll each piece into an 8-inch rope and cut in half. (Option: or twist the 8-inch rope into a pretzel shape.)

6. In a large bowl, combine baking soda and boiling water, stirring until baking soda is completely dissolved. Dip each rope/pretzel in baking soda-water mixture, then place on baking sheet about 1 ½ inches apart. Sprinkle each rope with maldon salt.

7. Bake pretzels for 8 (sticks)-10 (pretzel shape) minutes. Remove from oven and brush each pretzel with melted butter. Serve immediately.

8. Cinnamon-Sugar Option: *To make cinnamon sugar pretzels, leave off salt, bake your pretzels, then brush them with melted butter and dip in cinnamon sugar mixture: 1 cup of sugar and 3 tablespoons of ground cinnamon, stirred together.

