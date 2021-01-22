The Mediterranean Diet: Healthy and delicious pasta recipes

The Mediterranean Diet is low in red meat, sugar, saturated fat, and high in produce, nuts, and other healthful foods. According to the U.S. News and World Report, it is the best diet globally and has been holding this title for four years in a row.

This diet’s dietary patterns are inspired by the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. It is believed that folks living in the region live longer and have fewer health issues than countries in the Americas. The U.S. News and World Report informed the Mediterranean Diet promotes weight loss, heart and brain health, prevents cancer, and controls diabetes.

Although the principles are the same, the Mediterranean diet varies among Greeks, Italians, French, and Spaniards. To help people find the right way to follow this diet, the Harvard School of Public Health and the World Health Organization collaborated with Oldways, a nonprofit food think tank in Boston, to develop a consumer-friendly Mediterranean diet pyramid.

Find below the basic guidelines on how to fill your plate.

How to fill your plate the Mediterranean way.

To kick off 2021 on the right foot, find below three delicious and balanced recipes, easy for the whole family to follow, that align with the Mediterranean diet.



Spaghetti with Seafood and Saffron White Wine Sauce

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

One box Collezione Spaghetti

Two cloves garlic, chopped

Four tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ pound shrimp, sliced in half

½ pound calamari, sliced into rings

1-pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half

½ cup, white wine

¼ teaspoon saffron

One tablespoon parsley

One teaspoon lemon zest

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Bring 4-6 quarts of water to a boil. Add salt to taste. Add pasta to boiling water – for authentic “al dente” pasta, simmer for 11 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain well. While spaghetti pasta is cooking, gently cook garlic in olive oil for 1-2 minutes in a large skillet. Increase the heat to high and add the seafood; sauté for 2 minutes or until seafood is almost cooked. Then add tomatoes, wine, and saffron. Drain spaghetti and combine with the sauce, lemon zest, and parsley. Enjoy!

Barilla Whole Grain Penne with Radicchio, Butternut Squash & Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

©Barilla



Serves: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

One box Barilla Whole Grain Penne

Four tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

l½ small onion, diced

One medium butternut squash, diced small

One head radicchio, sliced thin

Salt and black pepper to taste

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large skillet, cook onion in olive oil for 3-4 minutes or until translucent. Add squash and sauté for 4-5 minutes until lightly browned. Add the radicchio, season with salt and pepper, and cook until wilted and soft. Cook pasta 1 minute less than required cooking time. Add 3/4 cup of the pasta water to the sauce, then drain and stir to combine. Remove from heat and add Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Stir to combine and serve.

Pesto Mediterranean Penne Pasta Salad

©Barilla



Serves: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Ingredients

One box Barilla Penne

One jar Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto

One tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup feta cheese, crumbled

One medium red bell pepper, cored and cut into ½-inch cubes

One medium green sweet pepper, cored and cut into ½-inch cubes

One medium seedless cucumber, sliced into half-moon shapes

One tablespoon red wine vinegar

One tablespoon oregano for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta draining 1 minute short of the required cooking time according to package directions. Toss the pasta with olive oil and place on a baking sheet to cool. Once the pasta is cool, gently toss all ingredients to combine in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and sprinkle with oregano.