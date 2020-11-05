A different kind of Thanksgiving

As we all know, Thanksgiving is on the fourth Thursday of the month of November. This year it is on November 26. But with COVID, looks like we are going to have a different thanksgiving this year. Due to the global pandemic we are going through, most of us will not be able to gather with our entire family, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. We are going to have to dial things down a bit and prepare smaller meals for just our household. This doesn’t mean in any sort of way that it’s going to have to be any less special. Quite the opposite in fact.

Making Thanksgiving memorable this year is going to count double, because of the current circumstances we are living in.

©GettyImages



Piece of home baking classic american pecan caramel pie on ceramic plate, coffee cup, cezve, jug of cream on gray linen table cloth..

It is important this year to be grateful for what we have and appreciate those around us, even if it’s not the usual 10 to 20 people, or even more!

This year, let’s make it more about quality thank quantity. We all know how much we need it.

©GettyImages



Roasted Whole Chicken with Hasselback Potatoes and Brussels for Thanksgiving issue story in Voraciously

Need some ideas to make this Thanksgiving extra special in terms of the meal, decoration, and activities? No need to worry. We’ve got your back.

In terms of decorating, why not do a few handmade items; like some handwritten menu cards or place cards, painted pumpkins and pinecones, assortment of candle wreaths and autumn leaves, thanksgiving banner, or an all time classic, mason jar vases. Don’t forget a good manicure, go for a nice dark orange or cranberry red, and you’ll look fab!

How about some family fun activities, even is its just a few of you. Let’s cross our fingers for good weather, and we can go on a walk, hike or bike ride. A fall movie, a puzzle, take some food cans to your local food drive.

