Stuck at home with no wine to uncork? You can easily upgrade your minibar during social isolation with an easy online purchase. Though supplies are limited at the supermarket and some liquor stores remain closed, you can still get access to fine wine. Thanks to technology the rules of wine shopping have shifted with digital natives fully embracing the democratized way of living. Online retailers are providing oenophiles an innovative way of shopping with exclusive access to wines and personalized selections.

The global pandemic has shifted the way retailers are delivering products to consumers and wine shopping has become a great gateway for wine lovers to purchase the best wine without leaving their homes. From Napa Valley wines to rare wines from Portugal, these are the best online shops to wine down during quarantine.